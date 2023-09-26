LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are members of the Lancaster District Attorney’s Office.

They are in the midst of a teddy bear drive that will put the cuddly, cute stuffed animals in the hands of children who are experiencing trauma. Teddy bears are being collected now through Oct. 7.,

Drop-off locations include the Lancaster County offices on North Queen Street, the courthouse, and the Lancaster City Police Department.

There is also an Amazon Wishlist, where you can buy the bears online and they will be shipped to the DA’s office. You can see the wishlist by clicking here.

“Seeing the office full of teddy bears when you walk by, you can’t help but smile, and i think that’s the similar feeling that hopefully a young child will have once an officer reaches out and hands them that soft and cuddly thing to cuddle as they’re experiencing a difficult moment,” District Attorney Heather Adams said.

All donations must be new with the tags still attached, and used stuffed animals will not be accepted.