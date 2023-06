LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — You can be a hometown hero by adding some color to your garden this upcoming weekend.

Hospice Care and Community in Lancaster is hosting its annual plant sale. Flowers, shrubs, herbs, and vegetables will be available.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

All proceeds benefit patients and their families.

The plant sale is Friday and Saturday at the facility which is located on Good Drive, just off Harrisburg Pike.