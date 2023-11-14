LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes ‘protect and serve’ the public in a different way.

Five police agencies in Lancaster County donated $6,000 to support the fight against breast cancer. They included the Lititz, Mount Joy, East and West Hempfield Townships, and Northwest Regional Police Departments. They all took part in the Pink Patch Project, selling pink police patches since October.

The money will go to the Suzanne H Arnold Center for Breast Health to support breast cancer screenings for anyone, regardless of their ability to pay.