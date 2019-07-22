Lancaster schools collect luggage for college-bound students

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Hometown heroes are collecting luggage for students who are going to college.

The School District of Lancaster is gathering the luggage at McCaskey East High School.

Administrators say it helps to cover some of the costs of higher education.

“We find about 20 percent of students nationally that plan to go don’t go, and a lot of it is because of the basic needs, so it helping with that. Even if it’s a drop in the bucket, it’s showing we appreciate them and it’s helping them meet some of those things so they don’t have those costs,” said Jeremy Raff, the district’s coordinator of college and career services.

If you would like to help, you can drop off luggage at McCaskey High School. They are taking donations through the first week of August.