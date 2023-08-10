PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – Thursday’s hometown heroes are up to their elbows in donations. Palm Lutheran Church in Palmyra spent the past month asking for donations of clothing and the response was overwhelming.

Several rooms are now full of clothing for adults and children as well as shoes, coats, and accessories.

The organizer was nearly moved to tears of joy by the positive and generous outpouring.

“We were overwhelmed, I sat here and watched.. we actually had a football player from Palmyra Area High School, they stop by last night and helped carry stuff in, I was overwhelmed with what I saw,” said Sue Nale, Director of Volunteer Ministries at Palm Lutheran Church. “And I’m proud of that, I’m proud of everybody, I’m gonna cry…”

The Clothing Drive at Palm Lutheran Church in Palmyra is this Saturday, August 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Anyone can come to pick out clothing and receive a lunch box.