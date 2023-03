LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon County Commission for women held their annual Hall of Fame Awards luncheon, where 11 women were honored.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The women were honored for their volunteer and career work in a wide variety of fields, ranging from the arts, to healthcare, to social justice.

abc27’s Alicia Richards emceed at the event this year. The commission is celebrating 20 years.