Lebanon family raises awareness for pediatric cancer with “Coco G. Strong” fund

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Carter Gettler, known to friends as Coco, was diagnosed this past summer with a rare pediatric cancer.

To support Carter’s journey, his aunts started a fund called “Coco G. Strong” to raise awareness and funds for Carter’s treatments.

They’ve sold almost one thousand homemade bracelets since August.

“To see people in our community, complete strangers, reach out, give money to someone they don’t even know is really uplifting I would say and encouraging that we have all this support,” said Hillary Reeser, Carter’s aunt who started the fundraiser for her nephew.

If interested individuals in the local community would like to buy a bracelet, information can be found on the fundraiser’s Instagram page, Coco G Strong.