LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Lebanon VA Medical Center (Lebanon VAMC) announced that it has provided more than 300 permanent housing placements to homeless Veterans in South Central Pa. in 2022.

The housing of homeless Veterans was done as part of the VA’s nationwide goal, which was to house 38,000 homeless Veterans in 2022. According to the Lebanon VA, that goal was exceeded by more than 6.3% – housing a nationwide total of 40,401 Veterans in 2022.

These permanent housing placements were provided by VA staff and community partners and included affordable apartments or houses for Veterans to rent or own. This was often done with the assistance of a subsidy – additionally, VA staff helped some Veterans out by reuniting them with friends and family.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I am very proud of the great work our VA Homeless Team continues to accomplish with care provided to Homeless Veterans in South Central Pennsylvania,” Lebanon VAMC Director and CEO, Robert W. Callahan, Jr. said. “Caring for our Veterans requires entire communities to come together in partnership. Lebanon VA continues to be a national leader in Permanent Housing Placement for Veterans. This is not possible without the exceptional efforts of our community organizations, Veteran Service organizations, and elected representatives.”

According to the Lebanon VA, the total number of Veterans who experienced homelessness on a single night in Jan. 2022 was 33,129 nationally – this is an 11% decrease since Jan. 2020. In total, the estimated number of Veterans experiencing homelessness in the U.S. has dropped by 55.3% since 2010.

This was all able to be accomplished due to the VA’s ‘Housing First’ approach, which not only prioritizes getting Veterans off the streets and into homes but also provides necessary wraparound support, such as:

Health care

Job training

Legal assistance

Education assistance and more

For more information about the VA’s housing initiatives and other programs for Veterans exiting homelessness, you can click here.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If you are a Veteran and are experiencing homelessness or are at risk to become homeless, you are encouraged to call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at (877)-424-3838.