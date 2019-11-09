Lebanon veteran gifted new bathroom through Baths for the Brave

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Friday’s hometown hero is Constance Snavely.

The 56-year-old veteran served our country for 23 years. She was a counterintelligence special agent and warrant officer.

The Lebanon-native had to retire because she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Now getting in and out of her current bathroom is challenging.

So West Shore Homes is installing a new, accessible shower for her, free of charge.

It’s all part of the Baths for the Brave program.

West Shore Homes is one of nine companies across the country installing new bathrooms for veterans.

“When you sign up and do this way of life, you’re not really thinking about what you’re going to get back, because you’re giving. so when you turn around and you find companies and people that are wanting to show their appreciation, it’s actually very humbling,” said Snavely.

The Pennsylvania State Veterans Commission, the Lebanon VFW and Keystone Paralyzed Veterans of America are just some of the countless service organizations where Snavely volunteers.