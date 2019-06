A hometown hero helps veterans and people with disabilities, and he’s looking for support to keep it going.

Randy “Hoss” Caldwell launched Lloyd’s Rides in Manheim three years ago. He offers veterans dealing with PTSD and people with physical and mental disabilities rides in hot rods, motorcycles, or even rock star’s limos. They go out for lunch, ice cream, or scenic drives.

Caldwell says he needs donations to keep the charity going. The website is https://lloydsrides.blogspot.com/