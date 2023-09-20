CAMPBELLTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are riding, remembering, and raising money.

American Legion 831 Campbelltown is holding a benefit motorcycle ride for John Maderik, better known to most as Zipper.

He was a New York City Police officer for 37 years, moved to Palmyra 17 years ago and he was a great friend to the American Legion.

Zipper passed away from Leukemia and all proceeds from the ride will go to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society. The Second Annual ride, along with a raffle and lunch, is on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the American Legion Post on Palmyra Road in Palmyra.