(WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes are raising money through artwork.

Back in July, local artists gathered at the Broad Street Market in Harrisburg to paint artwork that celebrated the market and midtown Harrisburg.

The Susquehanna Art Museum put this together to help the vendors rebuild after the market fire.

Now, 15 of those paintings are available to purchase through an online auction which continues through this Friday night. To see the artwork that is available for purchase, you can click here.