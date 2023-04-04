YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes made a special delivery today.

The York County Food Bank received a donation of 10,000 eggs. The eggs came from Hillandale Farms of Gettysburg. This is part of a nationwide effort among egg farmers to help food banks after Egg Prices Soared due to Avian flu.

“There’s lots of people in the York community, people only a couple houses down from us, that are food insecure. They don’t know where their next meal is coming from, let alone their Easter meal. So this provides the opportunity for families to get together and have a good Easter meal,” said Brittni Shockey, associate director of supply chain at Hillandale Farms.

Several Midstate egg farms are participating in this nationwide program. The goal is to provide. five and a half million eggs to families in need this spring.