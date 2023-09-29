(WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are using fashion to raise money for domestic violence survivors, anti-bullying & mental health.

ABW Productions will hold its 30th Anniversary Fashion Celebration on Saturday, September 30 at 6:30 p.m.

The event will feature runway shows, live performances, models, and unique fashion to celebrate ABW Production’s hard work in the fashion industry over the last three decades.

Proceeds from the event’s silent auction will benefit several nonprofits including the Bethesda Women and Children’s Mission, Ja Fashion Collection, Life Esteem Victims Witness Assistance Program, and the Writers Workshop.

Ticket proceeds from the event will go to ABW Production’s Scholarship Fund.

The event will be held at The Forum Auditorium located at 500 Walnut Street in Harrisburg. Tickets will cost $15 in advance and $25 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online ahead of time by clicking here.