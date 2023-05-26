YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes have created a new home and a new chapter for a Midstate family.

York Habitat for Humanity dedicated a rehabilitated home on Chesnut Street to Denise Martinez.

Martinez is a single mother of two whose fiance died in an accident six years ago and had been living in apartments.

Her children were living separately with relatives until Martinez found the York Habitat for Humanity to help her live independently and live with her children once again.

“I’m really happy, they are really my angels for me, to give me a place for me and my kids, to be an owner, to have the opportunity to be a homeowner and I’m very thankful for them, really are,” said Denise Martinez.

The home is located in the 700 block of Chesnut Street where 16 houses burned down in 2009. This is the eighth home on the block rebuilt by York Habitat for Humanity.