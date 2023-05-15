YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes are still celebrating Mother’s Day.

The staff at the Family Birth Center at UPMC Memorial in York made flower bougets on Monday for all the mothers in their unit.

It is their way of honoring all mothers for the hard work they put in every day from conception to birth and years of providing for them.

“This is something we don’t expect anything from people. We are really here just to show support for them, show support for the patients, really do something for the community and for the wonderful staff,” said Jackie Cafaro, a brand ambassador for Build A Bouquet.

The flowers came from the “build a bouquet van” which was parked outside the front entrance of the hospital.