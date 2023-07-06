SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Ps. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes hope you’ll register for their annual fundraiser one last time.

The Swatara Township Police Department plans to hold its 10th and final “5K Hero Run/Walk” this November at the Harrisburg Mall. This is expected to be the final fundraiser because plans to demolish the mall are moving forward.

Money raised supports local veterans, the families of fallen police officers, firefighters, and the K9 officer fund for Swatara Township.

The walk/run is on Nov. 5. More information can be found here.