(WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are collecting toys and holiday food baskets for the families of Central Pennsylvania police officers who have been killed or severely wounded on duty.

The Lower Paxton Police Department, in partnership with the Pennsylvania State Fraternal Order of Police, is hosting its annual Cops Cars Coffee & K9s Christmas Drive.

The event will be held on December 3 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Dauphin County Technical School located at 6001 Locust Lane, in Harrisburg.

Donations benefit both the families of local officers and those who are serving active duty overseas.

The department is accepting unwrapped toys and nonperishable food items to stock the baskets

Those with questions can reach out to Corporal Miller or Officer Elezovic at (717)-657-5656.