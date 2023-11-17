ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Families in need will be getting free turkeys this Thanksgiving thanks to a group of local realtors.

The Greater Harrisburg Association of Realtors and Karns Food Stores handed out more than 1,000 turkeys Friday morning.

Those turkeys will be donated to families in need along with a Karns gift card. This will help them buy a complete Thanksgiving dinner.

Organizers told abc27 that the demand for the turkeys continues to grow.

“The need is overwhelming, we had a total request for 1,900-something turkeys and gift cards throughout our community, and we were able to fulfill half of that. Each year we try to give more. Next year, we’re hoping to feed 1,200 families,” Karen Detwiler, co-chair said.

Wendell Hoover of the Greater Harrisburg Association of Realtors said, “We have a great group of realtors, part of the community and we want to give back, that’s why it continues each year.”

This is the 37th year of the group’s turkey distribution and the Realtors Association hopes to give away hundreds more turkeys next year.