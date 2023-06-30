LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are helping people who are on call for the July 4 holiday.

The roofing company TEC donated water and gas cards to three fire stations in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County.

Linglestown, Paxtonia, and Colonial Park Fire Stations serve nearly 50,000 residents within 28 square miles and they are all volunteers.

TEC considers the donations a “thank you” to the crews, who risk their lives on their own time and money responding to emergency calls.