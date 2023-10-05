HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown hero is making a difference at a local middle school.

Lower Dauphin Middle School recently received an $8,000 donation from RHP Properties. The donation will be divided among the school’s staff to go towards essential learning tools, materials, and school supplies.

“We are beyond appreciative of this generous donation,” school Principal Angela Love said. “Our teachers and staff work tremendously hard to keep our students engaged in their learning and this gift from RHP Properties will help them provide our students with the tools and materials they need to succeed in school.”

Within the Lower Dauphin School District, RHP Properties operates Grantville Commons in East Hanover Township.

“One of our core principles is to create an environment where our residents can thrive and we believe that starts with a commitment to the youngest among us,” Ross Patrich, CEO of RHP Properties said. “Our long-standing partnership with AdopAClassroom.org has enabled us to respond to the needs of families in our communities by providing schools with the funds needed for academic success.”

The donation was made through RHP’s partnership with the national nonprofit organization AdoptAClassroom.org. RHP Properties is the nation’s largest private owner and operator of manufactured home communities.

In addition to their donation to Lower Dauphin Middle School, RHP also donated $2,000 to AdoptAClassroom.org.