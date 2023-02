DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — House flippers and remodelers in Dauphin County could be hometown heroes.

The Lower Paxton Township Police are looking for donations of windows and doors in their frames.

Officers will use them for training as they learn how to break through them for emergencies.

Door knobs, deadbolts, and hinges are also needed.

Lower Paxton Township Police can be reached at (717) 657-5656.