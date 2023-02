LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — House flippers and remodelers can become hometown heroes to police in Dauphin County.

Lower Paxton Township Police are looking for donations of windows and doors in frames. Officers will be using them for training as they learn how to break through them in the event of an emergency situation.

Door knobs, deadbolts, and hinges may also be needed.

Police say anyone can donate these items, which will be destroyed during the training.