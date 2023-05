MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes are offering free dental care.

Mechanicsburg Family Dentistry is hosting a free dentistry day on Friday, June 2. For years, the practice has offered free cleanings, fillings, and extractions for area residents without dental insurance.

The clinic runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Friday, at its location on 4824 East Trindle Road.

Patients will be accepted on a first-come first-served basis.