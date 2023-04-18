CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are learning new skills on Wilson College’s campus in Chambersburg.

The college is hosting a four-day building project for “Habitat for Humanity.” Students and others are volunteering to construct two storage sheds.

The project started after Wilson College students showed up at “Habitat” to build in the community. The college chaplain had the idea of bringing a “Habitat” to the campus so more students could take part.

“What I love is students can come out with no prior background whatsoever and are taught some basic skills. So as they are doing good for others, they’re learning new skills themselves,” said Rev. Derek Wadlington of Wilson College.

The sheds are going to a pair of “Habitat” properties currently under construction.