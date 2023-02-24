(WHTM) — Friday’s hometown hero got a new hair style for a good cause!

The custodian at the Letort Elementary School in Carlisle cut his two-foot-long ponytail at a student assembly. The hair will be donated to Locks of Love, which makes wigs for people who lost their hair to cancer or other health complications.

The custodian, known as Mr. Snow, looked like a completely different man after the haircut.