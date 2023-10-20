(WHTM)– Friday’s hometown heroes meet the needs of Midtstaters in two different ways.

Pink Hands of Hope thrift shop in Mechanicsburg goes all out each fall with their “Bald and Beautiful” fashion show fundraiser to support local breast cancer patients.

Proceeds of Pink Hand’s sales all go back to helping women who can’t afford the supplies needed during treatment. Everything from wigs to prosthetics.

This fashion show at the West Shore Elk’s Club also raised money for the cause.

All the models are or were breast cancer patients I was so honored to emcee.

And on Saturday the “Oregon Dairy” in Lititz, Lancaster County is hosting the touch-a-truck food drive.

The family-themed event benefits three non-profits, that provide food to students, those in need, and people with disabilities. Guests are encouraged to make a small donation or drop off a non-perishable food item.

The touch-a-truck event is from 10 a.m. To 2 p.m. Last year’s food drive raised over $15,000 and 2,000 pounds of food, and the bar is set even higher this year.