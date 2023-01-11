(WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are holding a friendly competition that will save lives.

January is National Blood Donor Month, and 11 police departments in Lancaster County are competing in the Bleed Blue Challenge. The contest, which runs through February, has police officers donating blood and encouraging others to do the same.

The event took place last year and delivered nearly 800 units of blood for Penn Medicine Lancaster General health. Quarryville Police has won the challenge for the past two years.