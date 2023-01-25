SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes were honored for keeping the public safe in Dauphin County.
Susquehanna Township Police awarded certificates to members of the B Platoon for their actions on Jan. 5 regarding a barricaded subject.
They responded with quick action; by blocking roads, notifying the public, and keeping students safe at a nearby school.
Along with being awarded the certificates, Sergeant Wagner and Corporal Rogers received heroism medals for their actions.