SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes were honored for keeping the public safe in Dauphin County.

Susquehanna Township Police awarded certificates to members of the B Platoon for their actions on Jan. 5 regarding a barricaded subject.

They responded with quick action; by blocking roads, notifying the public, and keeping students safe at a nearby school.

Along with being awarded the certificates, Sergeant Wagner and Corporal Rogers received heroism medals for their actions.