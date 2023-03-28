SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — The hometown heroes for Tuesday, March 28 are selling bikes to help local families in need.

Krise Transportation has donated over 150 bikes for a local fundraiser event for the Bike Blowout Sale. All the proceeds from the bikes sold will go to local families in need.

The event is to be held on Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Krise Transporation Spring Grove Terminal, located at 210 East Railroad Street in Spring Grove.

“Krise Transportation has always had an active role in giving back to our communities by supporting charitable and volunteering programs. We are honored to be involved in helping the communities we serve. We encourage everyone to come to our event on April 1. Stop in and say hello to your bus drivers, have some refreshments, and contribute to the fundraiser when buying a new bike for yourself or your child” Tammy Swartz, Krise Transportation Terminal Manager said.

The bikes can be purchased with cash only. Prices will vary on the size of the bikes and all sales are final and bikes are sold as-is.