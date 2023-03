LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are making a different kind of bank donation.

Students at Harrisburg Academy in Lemoyne collected nearly 3,000 diapers in the past month. First and fourth-grade students spearheaded the drive.

The diapers are going to the “Healthy Steps Diaper Bank” in Mechanicsburg where families in need can pick them up for free.

The diaper bank says one in three Midstate families struggle to afford enough diapers for their children.