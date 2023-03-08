DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes rounded up their grocery bills at Giant stores over the past two months for a good cause.

On Wednesday, Giant gave a portion of that money, over $18,000, to the Central Dauphin School District, which will fund its Nutri-Packs program.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The district provides nutritious food each weekend to students who are food insecure, and that is 45% of all Central Dauphin students.

“We serve over 600 students weekly with a nutritious bag of food, half a gallon of milk, fresh produce, and fresh fruit,” Pam Jones, Director of CD Nutripacks Program said.

The $18,000 will pay for about three weeks of food.