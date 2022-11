MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes want you to come for the gifts and leave behind some holiday warmth.

Millersville University is hosting a local artisan market on Friday, Dec. 2 at the Ware Center in Downtown Lancaster.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Crafts, ornaments, and jewelry are provided by local artists, as well as Millersville students majoring in manufacturing arts.

The school’s National Society of Black Engineers is also collecting new and gently used winter coats for families in need.