(WHTM) – Friday’s hometown heroes are students at the Milton Hershey School.

Students gathered in Founders Hall late on Friday, packing up Christmas stockings with gifts for military veterans in the hospital.

Sharice Johnson, Milton Hershey School said, “So we have over a hundred stockings that we are going to stuff together and in the mix of this we are spending time and building connections with our mentors and mentees.”

The students also made cards for the veterans to go along with the stockings.