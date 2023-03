(WHTM) — The restaurant Mission BBQ gave a donation of nearly $370,000 to the non-profit organization “Wreaths Across America.”

This group purchases wreaths to place at the graves of veterans.

The $370,000 donation was raised by customers who bought special drink cups. These donations will help the group purchase and place over 24,000 wreaths at veterans’ gravesites across the nation.

Those laid to rest at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Lebanon County will receive the wreaths.