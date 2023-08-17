LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – When is a good time to get your eyes checked? How about the start of a new school year?

VisionCorps has announced a new program that gives free eye exams and glasses to qualified adults and children in southcentral and southeastern Pennsylvania.

“Families are getting ready for a new school year and doing school shopping and taking kids off for sports physicals and annual exams,” said Dennis Steiner, VisionCorps President/CEO. “This is also a good time to get your child’s eyes examined.”

“We can help,” Steiner said. “We offer individuals who may not be able to afford to get their eyes checked and purchase glasses, access to a program that can provide the exam and glasses for free.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

VisionCorps helps connect low-income individuals and families to eye care doctors with help from the Pennsylvania Vision Foundation in the following counties:

Adams

Chester

Lancaster

Lebanon

York

“Keeping your eyes healthy is important to preserve your eyesight,” said Steiner, “and helping provide eye exams and glasses is one of the many services we offer.”

The program provides a free vision examination and glasses if needed. To see if you qualify, please call VisionCorps at 717-205-4141.