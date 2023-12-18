(WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes put their razors down and broke their fundraising record.

Penn State Health and Mid-Penn Bank raised $341,000 through their eighth annual No Shave November effort, which is the most that has ever been raised. It has surpassed 2022’s effort by $100,000.

Employees with both groups grew out their beards last month to raise money and awareness for prostate cancer.

The money will go toward new treatments and research for prostate cancer at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.