NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes now have their feet firmly planted in the community they serve.

New Hope Ministries is opening a new location in New Cumberland, located on Old York Road. The organization has operated a mobile food pantry in the area after the Red Land Food Ministry closed its doors in 2019.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Now, they have a brick-and-mortar location to better serve additional people.

This is the non-profit’s ninth service center in the Midstate.