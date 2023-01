YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday Hometown Heroes went for a swim, but for a good cause.

Swimmers and alumni from Northern High School in York County participated in the “Swim a Mile… Bring a Smile” fundraiser.

Every year, the participants swim one mile continuously to raise money for a local non-profit organization.

This year’s swim, which raised over $12,000, benefitted New Hope Ministries.