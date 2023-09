YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are teaching life skills while forging new friendships.

Northern York High School developed a new program where students in the life skills classroom clean the football players’ jerseys instead.

The players also help clean and hang the jerseys and will recognize their ‘buddies’ at the game this Thursday night.

The school district calls it a win all around, with students earning each other’s respect, while saving money on laundry services.