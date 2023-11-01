(WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are making room for a ‘senior’ in their homes.

November is National Adopt A Senior Pet Month and Humane Pennsylvania is waiving all adoption fees for senior dogs and cats at its centers in Lancaster and Reading for the entire month.

The goal is to clear shelters for dogs and cats that are over 10 years old and provide them with new homes and plenty of love.

“Many people will start looking at puppies and kittens but if they are looking for something that’s a little calmer, that it’s a better companion without as much training, older animals might be the right choice. we can really incentivize people to consider them for new family members,” CEO for Humane Pennsylvania Karel Minor said.

All adoptions will include up-to-date vaccinations, flea treatment, a bag of food, and more. You can see which pets are up for adoption and more information by clicking here.