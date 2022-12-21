HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tonight’s hometown heroes are helping kids at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital this holiday season.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, located on Allentown Boulevard near Harrisburg, auctioned items from its sports memorabilia collection.

The auction included signed baseballs, footballs, helmets, and basketballs that have been collected over the years.

“We’re so grateful that we have this $25,000 gift from Ollie’s right here at the end of the year, that’s a beautiful little holiday present for us. This will help to fund life-saving equipment, vital patient programs, and transformative research at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital,” said Cori Jackson, marketing and communications director at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.

The money that was raised through the auction will help support Central Pennsylvania families.