HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes donated money while discount shopping.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet raised more than $631,000 to fight hunger after asking customers to donate to “Feeding America” during a month-long campaign.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank will receive more than $21,000, which will provide more than $100,000 in meals for families in need.

Ollie’s is supporting more than 100 food banks in many states.