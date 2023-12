(WHTM)– Friday’s hometown heroes are Ollie’s customers.

The stores raised more than $1.1 million for Toys for Tots.

Between the end of October and early December people could donate money at the registers, or drop off new toys and books at the stores.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Ollie’s says this is the most they’ve raised for this campaign. The money will be used to help children in need for the holidays