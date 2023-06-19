HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes are Highmark Wholecare Community healthcare workers and United Concordia Dental.

Both provided free dental exams and proactive healthy living screenings for Harrisburg seniors. Last year, the two companies provided free mobile dentistry clinics throughout the state that focused on children and seniors.

The success of the tour has led to another summer of free clinics.

“It’s just the fact that a lot of them don’t have transportation. So we bring the services to them. We are just partnering with other vendors that are in the area. pharmacies, you have drugs and alcohol. these are all wraparound services,” Field Supervisor for Highmark Wholecare Cesar Nunez said.

Highmark and United Concordia are in the middle of a three-week Pennsylvania tour, having a dental truck in almost every county in the state.

According to the CDC, 47% of adults 30 and older have some form of periodontal disease. That rate increases to seven out of ten adults ages 65 and above.