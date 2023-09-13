LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are the United Way and Armstrong World Industries.

Both worked on landscaping for the Lancaster Center City YMCA. It included raking leaves, pulling weeds, and other outdoor improvements.

Armstrong viewed it as a great way to give back.

“We also have an annual campaign where employees have the opportunity to contribute to the United Way and our agencies that support individuals in the community through whatever issues they have going on, so this is really an opportunity for us to just give back,” volunteer and Armstrong World Industries member Rosemary Hartman said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The event is part of the United Way’s Week of Caring.