Over 3,000 served in feeding families event

Hometown heroes came from all over the country to help feed families in York County.

Cars lined up as volunteers with the Salvation Army, Price Rite, and Feed The Children stuffed cars with free goods.

Families received a 25-pound box of food and a 15-pound box of personal care items and children’s books for summer reading.

The huge giveaway is part of Price Rite’s Feeding Minds & Bodies initiative, which chooses 10 cities every year to host the event.

The volunteers handed out $100,000 worth of food to about 3,200 people.