You can help some hometown heroes by painting a masterpiece in Juniata County.

The Paint a Pet benefit is taking place on March 23 at the Port Royal Lutheran Church.

The cost is $35 per canvas and you must reserve your spot by Wednesday, March 20. Reserve by calling Amber Supplee at (717) 953-7965.

Proceeds benefit the Juniata County 4H Seeing Eye Puppy Club.