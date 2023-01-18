HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are celebrating 25 years of honoring the legacy of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.

Penn State Harrisburg will host “The Dream on Stage” on Saturday, Jan. 21. For 25 years, Dorothy King wrote and produced an original play, telling the story of the African American experience.

Dorothy King is a retired assistant professor of sociology and founder of Pen Owl Production. Saturday’s production will feature excerpts from eight of her previous works.

The event is free and open to the public. Reservations can be made here. For more information, please call 717-948-6470.

This year, Penn State Harrisburg closed its campus on Monday for the MLK holiday, which is why the production is set to take place on Saturday.