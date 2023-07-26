(WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are mixing fun with environmental education.

Each summer, the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps holds a camp for teens and young adults.

On Wednesday, everyone visited Gap Environmental Education Center near Carlisle. Participants get work experience, they are paid and they can eventually land jobs with Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

At the camp, they are performing tasks such as clearing trails, rehabbing structures, and identifying invasive species.

“This is the best way I could have spent my summer, doing things I love, with people who are great, doing meaningful work, and getting paid for it. It’s awesome,” Cash Monn said.

The Outdoor Corps began in 2016 and since then 1,200 young people have taken part in it.